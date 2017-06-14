Reward offered for Music City Star vandalism informationOfficials...

Reward offered for Music City Star va...

Officials offered a $1,000 reward to anyone who can provide information that leads to the arrest and conviction of those responsible for vandalizing the Music City Star commuter train in Lebanon. According to officials with Transit Solutions Group, two passenger cars were painted with graffiti sometime between Monday at 7:30 p.m. and Tuesday at 5 a.m. Officials said aside from a public eyesore, the graffiti could damage equipment and require repairs to return the train to operation.

