Pody, city officials speak at Chamber Town NewsRep. Mark Pody,...

Rep. Mark Pody, R-Lebanon, updated residents on laws that will effect Saturday as he joined Lebanon Mayor Bernie Ash and Sarah Haston, Lebanon Economic Development director, during Friday's latest installment of the Lebanon-Wilson County Chamber of Commerce's Chamber Town News. Pody highlighted a few of the more than 100 laws that will go into effect Saturday, including a new gas tax, which will increase by 4 cents for every gallon.

