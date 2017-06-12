Pets of the weekSpirit is a beautiful...

Pets of the weekSpirit is a beautiful black and tan mix that was born ...

This is Spirit, and she has all the exuberance for life that anyone would expect from a puppy. She is a free spirit who loves to run around and play with everyone and everything other dogs, people, toys everything.

