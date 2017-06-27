Panera Bread is located next to Cracker Barrel on South Cumberland Street.
Residents of Lebanon got a taste of the popular bakery-cafe Tuesday when the Panera Bread opened doors on South Cumberland Street. The restaurant is open Monday through Saturday from 6 a.m. until 10 p.m. and Sunday from 7 a.m. until 10 p.m. The drive-thru is open at the same times as the lobby.
