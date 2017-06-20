Owners Blair Greer (left) and Craig M...

Owners Blair Greer (left) and Craig McKinney stand in front of the...

With eateries trying and failing to get through code restrictions on buildings, outside food trucks are bringing an answer for people who want to eat while visiting the heart of Lebanon, and the Spunky's Saucy Dog hot dog stand is one of the first to bring local food back to the square. Blair Greer and Craig McKinney started the Spunky Saucy Dog mobile concessions stand about four months ago, and they said the business has since taken off.

