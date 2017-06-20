Owners Blair Greer (left) and Craig McKinney stand in front of the...
With eateries trying and failing to get through code restrictions on buildings, outside food trucks are bringing an answer for people who want to eat while visiting the heart of Lebanon, and the Spunky's Saucy Dog hot dog stand is one of the first to bring local food back to the square. Blair Greer and Craig McKinney started the Spunky Saucy Dog mobile concessions stand about four months ago, and they said the business has since taken off.
Lebanon Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|If you were indicted (some inmates were) 12-05-16
|3 hr
|u flat
|5
|Harley Silcox
|4 hr
|BillyeJean
|5
|why several here have much to be worried about
|4 hr
|hartsvegas bisected
|4
|Channel 4 Trousdale County CCA expose June 19-2...
|4 hr
|hartsvegas bisected
|32
|Black men
|Wed
|White girl
|18
|Please send me info on CCA facility
|Tue
|keeping up
|84
|What Happned To Applebees?
|Mon
|Anonymous
|2
