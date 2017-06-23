One of the entrances to Hobbs Field remains locked after years of...
The Lebanon City Council, with the help of neighbors, will take a look at Hobbs Field after the group put a veterans project on hold close to the fields. The council committed to working with local military veterans on a project that would allow them to use the building at 725 Elkins Drive for meetings, counseling and general leisure.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Lebanon Democrat.
Add your comments below
Lebanon Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|For those with internet but not TV Channel 4
|50 min
|Recap
|3
|Bogus Farcical Trousdale Chancery Suit against ...
|5 hr
|Jake
|4
|If you were indicted (some inmates were) 12-05-16
|10 hr
|Jake
|8
|why several here have much to be worried about
|10 hr
|Jake
|7
|Amber Locke
|12 hr
|IdHitIt
|3
|Black men
|Jun 21
|White girl
|18
|What Happned To Applebees?
|Jun 19
|Anonymous
|2
Find what you want!
Search Lebanon Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC