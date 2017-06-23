One of the entrances to Hobbs Field r...

One of the entrances to Hobbs Field remains locked after years of...

Read more: Lebanon Democrat

The Lebanon City Council, with the help of neighbors, will take a look at Hobbs Field after the group put a veterans project on hold close to the fields. The council committed to working with local military veterans on a project that would allow them to use the building at 725 Elkins Drive for meetings, counseling and general leisure.

