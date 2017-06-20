No hazards found in chemical odor reportNo hazards were found Tuesday ...
No hazards were found Tuesday morning at a report of a chemical odor on Cedarwood Drive, according to Wilson County Emergency Management Agency director Joey Cooper. WEMA officials were dispatched to the scene at about 7:30 a.m. Lebanon police and fire officials were on-scene and asked for assistance due to the chemical odor complaints from several residents in the area.
