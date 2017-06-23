New Lebanon schools central office ne...

New Lebanon schools central office nears completion The new Lebanon...

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Read more: Lebanon Democrat

The new Lebanon Special School District central office nears completion as a ribbon cutting ceremony and open house are slated for next month. State Rep. Mark Pody and Troy Shanks recently presented Scott Benson, Lebanon Special School District director of schools, and school board chairman Steve Jones with the Tennessee seal for the building at 397 N. Castle Heights Ave. "The purpose of buying this building is to move our central office there.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Lebanon Democrat.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Lebanon Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Are the people of Trousdale County ever without... 5 hr Jake 3
Jury and Voter Fraud 21 hr Jake 2
Bogus Farcical Trousdale Chancery Suit against ... Sat Jake 6
Amber Locke Fri IdHitIt 3
Black men Jun 21 White girl 18
What Happned To Applebees? Jun 19 Anonymous 2
Charles Scruggs? Jun 14 GoldenRoses95 1
See all Lebanon Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Lebanon Forum Now

Lebanon Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Lebanon Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Iran
  4. U.S. Open
  5. China
  1. Kentucky Derby
  2. North Korea
  3. Saudi Arabia
  4. Syria
  5. Tiger Woods
 

Lebanon, TN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 18,378 • Total comments across all topics: 282,019,845

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC