New Lebanon schools central office nears completion The new Lebanon...

The new Lebanon Special School District central office nears completion as a ribbon cutting ceremony and open house are slated for next month. State Rep. Mark Pody and Troy Shanks recently presented Scott Benson, Lebanon Special School District director of schools, and school board chairman Steve Jones with the Tennessee seal for the building at 397 N. Castle Heights Ave. "The purpose of buying this building is to move our central office there.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Lebanon Democrat.