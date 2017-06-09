Meth found in Lebanon drug bustThe Wilson County Sheriffa s Office and ...
The Wilson County Sheriff's Office and Lebanon Police Department's narcotics divisions led a joint investigation into a Lebanon man suspected of distributing large amounts of methamphetamine out of his home. On Monday, the two agencies executed a search warrant at the suspect's home on Fairview Avenue in Lebanon and found more than a quarter-pound of methamphetamine, marijuana, digital scales and methamphetamine pipes.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Lebanon Democrat.
Add your comments below
Lebanon Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Chassity Harrell back in jail.
|13 min
|Ur momma ho
|5
|Child molester living by Byars Dowdy Elementary (Oct '13)
|9 hr
|To be left alone
|3
|Judge gwin
|9 hr
|kammy
|3
|Who are the slumlord rental companies in Lebanon?
|17 hr
|Woody woodpecker
|2
|Judge John T Gwin (Jan '15)
|17 hr
|Woody woodpecker
|24
|Jadon Copeland
|20 hr
|Toby
|1
|Jerry blurton
|Sat
|Wilson Co Jail
|5
Find what you want!
Search Lebanon Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC