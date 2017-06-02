Lebanon schools unveils Neon bus for ...

Lebanon schools unveils Neon bus for summer food program The Lebanon...

Friday Jun 2

The Lebanon Special School District unveiled its first mobile bus cafe this week as the district kicked off its summer food program. Neon is the district's first mobile bus cafe for its summer food program.

Lebanon, TN

