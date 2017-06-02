Lebanon police seek shoplifting suspectLebanon police seek to...
Lebanon police seek to identify a man involved in a shoplifting incident that happened late in the afternoon of May 22 at the Nike store in Lebanon. Surveillance cameras captured photos of the suspect, and police released those photos on social media Friday with the hopes someone in the community would recognize him.
