Lebanon High School welcomed dancing and music from cultures around...
The 35th annual International Folk Fest at Lebanon High School was an entertaining and educational way to spend a Friday night. The Folk Fest featured cultures from around the world with a mixture of music and dance.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Lebanon Democrat.
Comments
Add your comments below
Lebanon Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Black men
|4 hr
|Conductor
|13
|Charles Scruggs?
|Jun 14
|GoldenRoses95
|1
|What Happned To Applebees?
|Jun 14
|Anonymous
|1
|Who are the slumlord rental companies in Lebanon?
|Jun 14
|JustCurious123
|3
|Hamilton Station Apartments
|Jun 14
|MagnaCarta61
|5
|why do u make fun of fat people? (Aug '12)
|Jun 13
|WTF
|5
|Amy R
|Jun 13
|lady cat fisher
|1
Find what you want!
Search Lebanon Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC