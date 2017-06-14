Lebanon firefighters respond to Five Oaks house fireLebanon...

Lebanon firefighters respond to Five ...

Lebanon firefighters have extinguished a house fire on Five Oaks Boulevard. Firefighters will likely remain on-scene for a few hours as they try to salvage possessions from the home.

