Junior Finals rodeo comes to Lebanon for year two
Competitors from all 50 states, Canada and Australia are in Wilson County this week for the National Junior High Finals Rodeo. All week, junior high school-aged competitors will compete in various events, including barrel racing and calf roping, at the Wilson County Fairgrounds.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Lebanon Democrat.
Comments
Add your comments below
Lebanon Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Channel 4 Trousdale County CCA expose June 19-2...
|1 hr
|Channel
|24
|Harley Silcox
|1 hr
|asking
|1
|Please send me info on CCA facility
|6 hr
|keeping up
|84
|What Happned To Applebees?
|23 hr
|Anonymous
|2
|hartsville manor apts
|Mon
|curious
|3
|Black men
|Jun 17
|White girl
|16
|Charles Scruggs?
|Jun 14
|GoldenRoses95
|1
Find what you want!
Search Lebanon Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC