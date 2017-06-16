LAS VEGAS Alita Allen and Jennifer Leath, both of Lebanon, were personally recognized for the success of their home-based business in front of 10,000 people during Plexus Worldwide's "Believe 2017" Convention on May 29-June 1 at the MGM Grand Hotel in Las Vegas. Leath, who has achieved the top possible ranking within the company as a diamond ambassador and Allen, who has achieved a top ranking as an emerald ambassador, shared tips and personal experiences to the crowd to help them grow their home-based businesses and achieve their personal goals for success.

