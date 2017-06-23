Jacob Smith Y Lebanon Democrat Competitors at the National Junior...

Jacob Smith Y Lebanon Democrat Compet...

Lebanon Democrat

Friday Jun 23 Read more: Lebanon Democrat

The James E. Ward Agricultural Center in Lebanon is packed with RVs this week that belong to the more than 1,000 competitors and their families in town for the National Junior High Finals Rodeo. With so many people, a lot of work went into maintaining the facilities, especially with the rain that wreaked havoc on the grounds Friday and threatens Saturday.

