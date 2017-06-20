Jacob Smith Lebanon Democrat City workers at the site of the water...
A water break has caused a temporary road closure in Lebanon at the intersection of West Main Street and Castle Heights Ave. City officials say that the water break was caused when a fire hydrant was triggered. The hydrant has an automatic seal to stop water flow.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Lebanon Democrat.
Comments
Add your comments below
Lebanon Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Channel 4 Trousdale County CCA expose June 19-2...
|4 hr
|Channel
|24
|Harley Silcox
|4 hr
|asking
|1
|Please send me info on CCA facility
|9 hr
|keeping up
|84
|What Happned To Applebees?
|Mon
|Anonymous
|2
|hartsville manor apts
|Mon
|curious
|3
|Black men
|Jun 17
|White girl
|16
|Charles Scruggs?
|Jun 14
|GoldenRoses95
|1
Find what you want!
Search Lebanon Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC