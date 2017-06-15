Helicopter arrives at Wilson County Veterans Museum A Vietnam War-era ...
A Vietnam War-era helicopter arrived at its final resting place Thursday after rain delayed its move to the Wilson County Veterans Museum. The UH-1 Huey helicopter arrived in Lebanon last year from Nashville and was restored and housed at the James E. Ward Agricultural Center before its move to the museum.
