Helicopter arrives at Wilson County Veterans Museum A Vietnam War-era ...

Thursday Jun 15 Read more: Lebanon Democrat

A Vietnam War-era helicopter arrived at its final resting place Thursday after rain delayed its move to the Wilson County Veterans Museum. The UH-1 Huey helicopter arrived in Lebanon last year from Nashville and was restored and housed at the James E. Ward Agricultural Center before its move to the museum.

