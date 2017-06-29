(George Page - Lebanon Democrat) Wate...

(George Page - Lebanon Democrat) Watertown fireworks

The city of Lebanon will shorten this year's Fourth of July celebration by a few hours, although the city will continue the annual fireworks celebration. Lebanon Mayor Bernie Ash cited low turnout and participation as reasons to shorten the city's celebration to only fireworks, which will start Tuesday at around 9 p.m. at the Wilson County Fairgrounds.

