(George Page - Lebanon Democrat) Watertown fireworks
The city of Lebanon will shorten this year's Fourth of July celebration by a few hours, although the city will continue the annual fireworks celebration. Lebanon Mayor Bernie Ash cited low turnout and participation as reasons to shorten the city's celebration to only fireworks, which will start Tuesday at around 9 p.m. at the Wilson County Fairgrounds.
Lebanon Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Will the emptiness ever go away ?
|1 hr
|Black
|10
|Just over starlite!! Is another world!
|5 hr
|3one7
|15
|Burnley's barbeque joint
|14 hr
|Ask him
|3
|Say NO to John Wootten for Federal Judge
|21 hr
|Sun
|2
|I miss u
|Wed
|Jeep
|11
|Amy R
|Jun 28
|big dogg
|2
|What Happned To Applebees?
|Jun 27
|Anonymous
|4
