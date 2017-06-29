Emergency and police personnel arrive on the scene Thursday afternoon ...
Lebanon police responded to a call regarding gunshots Thursday afternoon on Bellview Drive, and one suspect was charged with aggravated assault, according to police officials. The incident was reported just before 5 p.m., and Wilson County Emergency Management Agency personnel also responded to the scene.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Lebanon Democrat.
Add your comments below
Lebanon Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Burnley's barbeque joint
|5 hr
|Ask him
|3
|Will the emptiness ever go away ?
|9 hr
|Sorry
|9
|Say NO to John Wootten for Federal Judge
|12 hr
|Sun
|2
|Just over starlite!! Is another world!
|Wed
|Thats just wrong
|13
|I miss u
|Wed
|Jeep
|11
|Amy R
|Wed
|big dogg
|2
|What Happned To Applebees?
|Jun 27
|Anonymous
|4
Find what you want!
Search Lebanon Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC