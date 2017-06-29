Emergency and police personnel arrive on the scene Thursday afternoon ...

Emergency and police personnel arrive...

Lebanon police responded to a call regarding gunshots Thursday afternoon on Bellview Drive, and one suspect was charged with aggravated assault, according to police officials. The incident was reported just before 5 p.m., and Wilson County Emergency Management Agency personnel also responded to the scene.

