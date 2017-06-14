Eagle Scout project leads to new senior center updateThe Lebanon...

Eagle Scout project leads to new seni...

Eagle Scout project leads to new senior center update

The Lebanon Senior Citizens Center received an update recently thanks to the help of a local Boy Scout who noticed a need for the center. James Ray with Boy Scout Troop 246 renovated the center's flagpole and flagpole area for his Eagle Scout project.

