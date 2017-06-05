DS Lady Peak Dot 0354 won reserve senior champion female May 28 at...
DS Lady Peak Dot 0354 won reserve senior champion female May 28 at the 2017 Atlantic National Super Point Roll of Victory Angus Show in Timonium, Md.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Lebanon Democrat.
Comments
Add your comments below
Lebanon Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Yet another leaving the Sheriff's Department?
|1 hr
|fed 00919
|25
|rhetorical questions
|6 hr
|fed 00919
|1
|Judge John T Gwin (Jan '15)
|7 hr
|MagnaCarta61
|23
|Don't worry about him, he'll be in jail soon......
|12 hr
|aint skeert
|4
|best TC football player ever?? (Apr '11)
|21 hr
|Curious
|153
|Jerry blurton
|Jun 4
|Beware
|2
|Benjamin Baird
|Jun 4
|CuriousFemale
|1
Find what you want!
Search Lebanon Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC