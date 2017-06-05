DS Lady Peak Dot 0354 won reserve sen...

DS Lady Peak Dot 0354 won reserve senior champion female May 28 at...

DS Lady Peak Dot 0354 won reserve senior champion female May 28 at the 2017 Atlantic National Super Point Roll of Victory Angus Show in Timonium, Md.

