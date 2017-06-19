Drug investigation nets several arrestsA lengthy drug investigation...
A lengthy drug investigation by the Wilson County Sheriff's Office and the Lebanon Police Department resulted in 19 drug-related arrests Monday morning, according to Sheriff Robert Bryan. Detectives with both agencies spent months of work on the investigation, Bryan said, "and we will continue our efforts to protect the citizens."
