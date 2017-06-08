Cumberland faced the Cumberlands during a past game. The Phoenix...

Cumberland faced the Cumberlands duri...

The third annual Tyler McChurch Memorial Golf Tournament will be June 19 at Five Oaks Golf and Country Club in Lebanon. The 36-team, 18-hole event will also feature a silent auction from 7 a.m. until 4 p.m. that is open to the public.

