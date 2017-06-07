Civic League summer arts program sees 12th year The Wilson County...
The Wilson County Civic League's Summer Arts Camp continues to inspire Lebanon youth in its 12th year as new faces appear in the program. Summer Arts Camp Director Gerald Patton said this year's program features 30 students in third through eighth grades who will receive lessons in music, dance, art and theater.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Lebanon Democrat.
Add your comments below
Lebanon Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Hamilton Station Apartments
|15 hr
|MagnaCarta61
|1
|Will from Sports Village
|Wed
|Duh
|2
|Jerry blurton
|Wed
|Mugshot
|4
|Judge John T Gwin (Jan '15)
|Wed
|MagnaCarta61
|23
|Benjamin Baird
|Jun 4
|CuriousFemale
|1
|These 2 bitches
|Jun 4
|Curious
|2
|Sarah Jean Loftis
|Jun 2
|Twisted
|1
Find what you want!
Search Lebanon Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC