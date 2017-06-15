Children get their face painted at the Mt. Juliet festivities.

With everything from water gun parades to firework shows, families who want to find a fun event to celebrate the Fourth of July have plenty of options in Wilson County. Watertown will be have its annual Stars, Stripes and Squirtguns Parade, sponsored by the Watertown Chamber of Commerce, on July 4 at 3 p.m. Parade participants should line up at 2 p.m. at Watertown Elementary School or Round Lick Baptist Church.

