Children get their face painted at th...

Children get their face painted at the Mt. Juliet festivities.

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Jun 15 Read more: Lebanon Democrat

With everything from water gun parades to firework shows, families who want to find a fun event to celebrate the Fourth of July have plenty of options in Wilson County. Watertown will be have its annual Stars, Stripes and Squirtguns Parade, sponsored by the Watertown Chamber of Commerce, on July 4 at 3 p.m. Parade participants should line up at 2 p.m. at Watertown Elementary School or Round Lick Baptist Church.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Lebanon Democrat.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Lebanon Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Lebanon Bumpkins Can't Understand 7 min MagnaCarta61 3
hartsville manor apts 5 hr curious 3
popcorn man 19 hr Hartsville7 3
If you were indicted (some inmates were) 12-05-16 20 hr Channel 70 4
Channel 4 Trousdale County CCA expose June 19-2... 22 hr Prison cover up 5
Black men Jun 17 White girl 16
Charles Scruggs? Jun 14 GoldenRoses95 1
See all Lebanon Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Lebanon Forum Now

Lebanon Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Lebanon Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. U.S. Open
  2. Health Care
  3. North Korea
  4. Cuba
  5. Tiger Woods
  1. Hillary Clinton
  2. Mexico
  3. China
  4. Recession
  5. Kentucky Derby
 

Lebanon, TN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,152 • Total comments across all topics: 281,877,409

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC