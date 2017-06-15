Children get their face painted at the Mt. Juliet festivities.
With everything from water gun parades to firework shows, families who want to find a fun event to celebrate the Fourth of July have plenty of options in Wilson County. Watertown will be have its annual Stars, Stripes and Squirtguns Parade, sponsored by the Watertown Chamber of Commerce, on July 4 at 3 p.m. Parade participants should line up at 2 p.m. at Watertown Elementary School or Round Lick Baptist Church.
Lebanon Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Lebanon Bumpkins Can't Understand
|7 min
|MagnaCarta61
|3
|hartsville manor apts
|5 hr
|curious
|3
|popcorn man
|19 hr
|Hartsville7
|3
|If you were indicted (some inmates were) 12-05-16
|20 hr
|Channel 70
|4
|Channel 4 Trousdale County CCA expose June 19-2...
|22 hr
|Prison cover up
|5
|Black men
|Jun 17
|White girl
|16
|Charles Scruggs?
|Jun 14
|GoldenRoses95
|1
