breaking Lebanon police offer reward for rape suspect's identity

Lebanon police offer reward for rape suspect's identity

15 hrs ago

Lebanon police sought the public's help Thursday to identify a suspect involved in a rape incident reported Tuesday near Park Avenue in Lebanon. "Our department is taking every measure to solve this crime," Chief Mike Justice said.

