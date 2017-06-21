A retail for sale sign rests along South Hartmann Drive just north of ...
Two meetings will take place next week that will seek public input on the future of the South Hartmann Drive corridor. A visioning workshop will be Monday from 5:30-7:30 p.m. at Lebanon High School in the cafeteria at 500 Blue Devil Blvd. in Lebanon.
