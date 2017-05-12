Young entrepreneurs Riley Bass, (left) of Mt. Juliet, and Nick...

Young entrepreneurs Riley Bass, (left...

Friday May 12 Read more: Lebanon Democrat

The two Wilson Central High School alumni behind A&B Outdoor Specialists are mowing against the grain, as only 16 percent of small-business owners are 35 years olf or younger, according to the online publication, Small Business Trends. Nick Altman, 22, and Riley Bass, 21, joined forces earlier this year to create a business geared to handle lawn, landscaping and excavation needs.

