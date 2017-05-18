Winfree Bryant Middle School student LaQuentin Hearn takes a selfie...
Lebanon Special School District students received a positive message from country music group Spencer's Own as the group toured schools to promote bullying prevention. The group, which features brothers Nic, Nathan, Morgan, Jordon and Quinn Williams, performed music and delivered messages during their shows to help bring awareness to the critical issue of bullying.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Lebanon Democrat.
Add your comments below
Lebanon Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Loud Boom/Explosion
|4 hr
|Anonymous
|5
|Judge John T Gwin (Jan '15)
|6 hr
|jetta
|21
|Plaza Inn 231
|12 hr
|Curious
|1
|gabe thompson
|17 hr
|trash
|8
|Crooked John Harp
|Mon
|Nosey
|2
|Lebanon Hotels
|Mon
|Submit comment
|1
|Pastor Tony Balding makes wild claims... (Apr '12)
|Sat
|PastorBalding
|39
Find what you want!
Search Lebanon Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC