Winfree Bryant Middle School student ...

Winfree Bryant Middle School student LaQuentin Hearn takes a selfie...

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday May 18 Read more: Lebanon Democrat

Lebanon Special School District students received a positive message from country music group Spencer's Own as the group toured schools to promote bullying prevention. The group, which features brothers Nic, Nathan, Morgan, Jordon and Quinn Williams, performed music and delivered messages during their shows to help bring awareness to the critical issue of bullying.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Lebanon Democrat.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Lebanon Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Loud Boom/Explosion 4 hr Anonymous 5
Judge John T Gwin (Jan '15) 6 hr jetta 21
Plaza Inn 231 12 hr Curious 1
gabe thompson 17 hr trash 8
Crooked John Harp Mon Nosey 2
Lebanon Hotels Mon Submit comment 1
Pastor Tony Balding makes wild claims... (Apr '12) Sat PastorBalding 39
See all Lebanon Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Lebanon Forum Now

Lebanon Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Lebanon Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Pope Francis
  3. Egypt
  4. China
  5. Iran
  1. Syria
  2. Microsoft
  3. Health Care
  4. Saudi Arabia
  5. Mexico
 

Lebanon, TN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,447 • Total comments across all topics: 281,228,687

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC