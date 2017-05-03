Wharton familya s legacy spans across Middle Tennessee
The Wilson County Fair is expected to bring 500,000 visitors to Lebanon later this year and thousands of those attendees will walk through a little country store to meet a family who touches the lives of many. A.C. Wharton Sr. was a sharecropper in Tucker Crossroads.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WKRN.
Comments
Add your comments below
Lebanon Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|gabe thompson
|2 hr
|prego
|1
|lacey reynolds
|12 hr
|But
|3
|TYRICO (Rico) BUTLER
|12 hr
|Facts
|3
|Tom Price's District needs lots more of these a...
|23 hr
|Shaman Jerry
|3
|I miss u
|Sun
|Just sayin
|10
|Terry Bell aka BUBBA
|Sun
|The Real Terry
|3
|Looking for hair styler
|May 5
|Cassie
|1
Find what you want!
Search Lebanon Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC