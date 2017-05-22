Upcoming Reverse Raffle offers chance to win $10KWilson County...
Wilson County Court-Appointed Special Advocates will hold its bi-annual Reverse Raffle on July 6 at 5:30 p.m. at the Wilson County Expo Center in Lebanon. Two Fat Men Catering will serve dinner at 5:30 p.m., and the drawing begins at 6:30 p.m. Three hundred tickets will be sold for $100 each.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Lebanon Democrat.
Add your comments below
Lebanon Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Judge John T Gwin (Jan '15)
|3 hr
|onetimer
|20
|Crooked John Harp
|9 hr
|Nosey
|2
|Lebanon Hotels
|11 hr
|Submit comment
|1
|Loud Boom/Explosion
|14 hr
|Trisha
|3
|Pastor Tony Balding makes wild claims... (Apr '12)
|Sat
|PastorBalding
|39
|gabe thompson
|May 17
|I know where he id
|7
|breaking Illegal alien sentenced to 50 years in...
|May 16
|o see the light
|3
Find what you want!
Search Lebanon Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC