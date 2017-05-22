Upcoming Reverse Raffle offers chance to win $10KWilson County...

Upcoming Reverse Raffle offers chance...

Wilson County Court-Appointed Special Advocates will hold its bi-annual Reverse Raffle on July 6 at 5:30 p.m. at the Wilson County Expo Center in Lebanon. Two Fat Men Catering will serve dinner at 5:30 p.m., and the drawing begins at 6:30 p.m. Three hundred tickets will be sold for $100 each.

