Upcoming Reverse Raffle offers chance to win $10KWilson County...

Wilson County Court-Appointed Special Advocates will hold its bi-annual Reverse Raffle on July 6 at 5:30 p.m. at the Wilson County Expo Center in Lebanon. Two Fat Men Catering will serve dinner at 5:30 p.m., and the drawing begins at 6:30 p.m. Three hundred tickets will be sold for $100 each.

