Police officer involved in I-40 crashA Lebanon police officer was...
According to Lebanon police spokesperson Cpl. P.J. Hardy, officer Jeff Scott was stationary on the shoulder of I-40 near mile marker 231 with blue lights on to warn traffic of crash up ahead around 4:30 p.m. Tuesday when a motorist attempted to change lanes and collided with another vehicle.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Lebanon Democrat.
Add your comments below
Lebanon Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|James Michael Meese
|13 hr
|Hey
|2
|DAVID MCKINLEY, Officer & MITCHELL MCDANNALD, P... (Jul '16)
|14 hr
|Aryan for life
|10
|You & Your Property Are At Risk!
|18 hr
|MagnaCarta61
|1
|TYRICO (Rico) BUTLER
|Mon
|Psychokilla
|2
|dr. joyce a. brown smyrna, tn (Jun '12)
|May 1
|Needing help
|22
|Lebanon Secret Orgy Club (Jul '14)
|Apr 27
|MagnaCarta61
|20
|John parker in his 50s
|Apr 25
|Friend
|2
Find what you want!
Search Lebanon Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC