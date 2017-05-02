Police officer involved in I-40 crashA Lebanon police officer was...

Police officer involved in I-40 crash...

A Lebanon police officer was...

Yesterday

According to Lebanon police spokesperson Cpl. P.J. Hardy, officer Jeff Scott was stationary on the shoulder of I-40 near mile marker 231 with blue lights on to warn traffic of crash up ahead around 4:30 p.m. Tuesday when a motorist attempted to change lanes and collided with another vehicle.

