Outdoors notebookHunting regulations studied: The Tennessee Fish &...

Hunting regulations studied: The Tennessee Fish & Wildlife Commission discussed possible changes in deer and turkey regulations at its regular meeting last week. The final vote on any changes will be taken at the Commission's next meeting, May 23-24 in Dayton.

