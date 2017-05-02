Lebanon Senior Citizens Center staff,...

Lebanon Senior Citizens Center staff, city officials and center board ...

The Lebanon Senior Citizens Center received its official renovation kickoff Tuesday as a groundbreaking ceremony marked the beginning of adding about 30 percent more space to the facility. Lebanon Mayor Bernie Ash led the ceremony and said the last renovation to the facility took place about 10 years ago.

