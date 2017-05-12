Lebanon police Cpl. P.J. Hardy handcuffs country music star Darryl...
Lebanon police officers apprehended country music star Darryl Worley on Friday at Friendship Christian School on suspicions of theft of sugary substances after the school's students presented their case. Worley said he "would have gotten away with it if it weren't for those meddling kids," after Lebanon Cpl.
