Lebanon police accepting youth academy applicationsRegistration for...

Lebanon police accepting youth academy applications
The academy will take place June 26-30 from 8:30 a.m. until 4 p.m. at the Jimmy Floyd Family Center. Police hope youth who participate in the program will develop an appreciation for law enforcement, build a strong rapport with officers and possibly spark an interest in future career paths in law, civics or public service.
