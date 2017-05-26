Lebanon Mayor Bernie Ash speaks durin...

Lebanon Mayor Bernie Ash speaks during the monthly Lebanon-Wilson...

Friday May 26 Read more: Lebanon Democrat

Lebanon Mayor Bernie Ash, Lebanon city Councilor Rick Bell and Wilson County Joint Economic and Community Development Board executive director G.C. Hixson spoke to local business leaders Friday morning during the Lebanon-Wilson County Chamber of Commerce's monthly Chamber Town News event. Ash detailed his recent trip to Las Vegas, where he and other city officials attended an expo designed to network municipalities with prospective businesses.

