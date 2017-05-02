Lebanon-based bank eyes Williamson Co...

Lebanon-based bank eyes Williamson County

Lebanon-based Wilson Bank & Trust has its eyes on Williamson County. Nashville Post reports that the Wilson County-based lender has named Philip McCutchan president of operations in Williamson County.

