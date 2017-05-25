Lebanon Applebee's restaurant closesT...

Lebanon Applebee's restaurant closesThe Applebeea s Grill and Bar...

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: Lebanon Democrat

The Applebee's Grill and Bar restaurant on South Cumberland Street in Lebanon abruptly closed Thursday morning, according to former employees. An Applebee's spokesperson confirmed the closure.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Lebanon Democrat.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Lebanon Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Jonathans 4 hr Humboldt Native 3
"Woody" Stephen Woodard (Jun '11) 5 hr Curious 4
Need help who wanna talk 19 hr Bitsnpieces 2
Carman approved using the Benz Ambulance for th... Wed Is It True 3
Loud Boom/Explosion May 23 Anonymous 5
Judge John T Gwin (Jan '15) May 23 jetta 21
Jackie m May 23 Waco 1
See all Lebanon Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Lebanon Forum Now

Lebanon Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Lebanon Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. Egypt
  4. Gunman
  5. Syria
  1. Pope Francis
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Recession
  4. Microsoft
  5. Mexico
 

Lebanon, TN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,271 • Total comments across all topics: 281,298,419

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC