Hate crimes decrease statewide, violence against officers increases

Friday May 5

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation released two reports Thursday detailing the volume and nature of crimes identified as hate crimes and violence against the state's law enforcement officers. Among the findings in the study were a statewide decrease in reported hate crimes and a slight increase in reported incidents of violence against law enforcement officers.

