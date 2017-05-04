(From left) Pastors Barry Smith and S...

(From left) Pastors Barry Smith and Scott Davis stand with James...

The second campus of Generation Changers Church is set to open with services this weekend on land next to Wilson Central High School in Lebanon. Generation Changers currently has a campus in Lebanon on Leeville Pike that operates a preschool and holds church services.

