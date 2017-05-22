(From left) Lincoln Young with Rockwood Recycling; Lebanon Mayor...
The city of Lebanon recently received a prestigious environmental stewardship award from Gov. Bill Haslam for its efforts in energy and renewable resources. Haslam and the Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation Commissioner Bob Martineau announced the city last week as a winner of the 2017 Governor's Environmental Stewardship Awards.
