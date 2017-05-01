Dozens of families turned out Saturday for the first Shine the Light...
The inaugural Shine the Light event, held by the Keith Edmonds Foundation, saw members of the community come together to raise awareness of child abuse and celebrate survivors. The event celebrated the life of Josh Osborne, the victim of a particularly gruesome case of child abuse in Wilson County.
