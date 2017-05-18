Defendant Molested Six Year-Old Child...

Defendant Molested Six Year-Old Child While Family was Sleeping

Edwin Velasquez Curuchiche, 40, of Guatamala, formerly residing in Lebanon, Tenn., was sentenced on Friday by United States District Court Judge Waverly Crenshaw to 50 years in prison, for two counts of production of child pornography, announced Jack Smith, Acting United States Attorney for the Middle District of Tennessee. The defendant's conduct here is among the most egregious that I have ever seen," said Acting U.S. Attorney Jack Smith.

