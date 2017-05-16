Council approves future budgetsThe Lebanon City Council approved...
The Lebanon City Council approved budgets Tuesday for the 2017-2018 and 2019-2019 fiscal years, while balking at a separate impact fee resolution. Lebanon Mayor Bernie Ash presented his proposed city budgets earlier this year, which included a 3-cent property tax decrease for residents, a move that would cut about $300,000 from the city's budget.
