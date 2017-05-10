CattleWomena s Corner: Cheeseburger Mac recipe for dinner in a hurry

The District 1 CHSRA Jr. High State Finals Rodeo will be at the Tehama District Fairground starting at 9 a.m. Friday, May 12 and Saturday, May 13. Admission is free and the public is invited. The short-go finals will be Sunday morning, with top four in each event qualifying for the Nationals in Lebanon, Tennessee.

