breaking Lebanon toddler dies in Nash...

breaking Lebanon toddler dies in Nashville wreck

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: Lebanon Democrat

A 2-year-old Lebanon child died in a multi-vehicle crash on Interstate 440 near the exit to 21st Avenue South on Monday morning, according to the Metro Nashville Police Department. Logan Pederson was killed after the driver of a dump truck collided with a stopped car at about 9 a.m. According to the police department, the preliminary investigation showed that a 2008 Mercury Mariner, 2006 Nissan Frontier and a 2010 Cadillac SRX were all stopped in traffic on I-440 westbound when the Mariner was struck from behind by the driver of a 2015 Kenworth dump truck, critically injuring Logan, who was in a rear child safety seat.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Lebanon Democrat.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Lebanon Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News breaking Illegal alien sentenced to 50 years in... 10 hr o see the light 3
Is Jessica Dawson Martin sleeping with a marrie... (May '16) Mon Hartsvegas raised 29
John parker in his 50s Mon Jimmy 3
stolen valor alert! lebanon, tennessee Mon Omg 3
Judge John T Gwin (Jan '15) Mon Adrift 19
Homeless people in Lebanon (Sep '09) Sun Omg 10
gabe thompson May 13 Billy Bob 6
See all Lebanon Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Lebanon Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Air Quality Alert for Wilson County was issued at May 15 at 2:17PM CDT

Lebanon Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Lebanon Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Iran
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Mexico
  5. Pope Francis
  1. Afghanistan
  2. Syria
  3. Health Care
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Egypt
 

Lebanon, TN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,639 • Total comments across all topics: 281,064,978

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC