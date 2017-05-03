breaking Lebanon detective deemed justified in shooting suspect
Wilson County District Attorney Tommy Thompson released results of an investigation and his ruling that a Lebanon detective was justified in shooting a vehicle theft suspect in March, following a high-speed chase on Interstate 40. "The result is obvious that this shooting is justified as necessary under the totality of the circumstances of the case," said Thompson and Assistant District Attorney Jason Lawson in a joint statement released Wednesday. "The officer acted legally, appropriately and as he had been trained to do under the circumstances.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Lebanon Democrat.
Add your comments below
Lebanon Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Terry Bell aka BUBBA
|8 hr
|Hes a liar
|2
|I miss u
|14 hr
|SoSad
|1
|Anyone know Cole Goodall?
|16 hr
|Cole Goodall
|8
|lacey reynolds
|16 hr
|She is a horrible...
|1
|James Michael Meese
|Wed
|Hey
|2
|DAVID MCKINLEY, Officer & MITCHELL MCDANNALD, P... (Jul '16)
|Wed
|Aryan for life
|10
|You & Your Property Are At Risk!
|Wed
|MagnaCarta61
|1
Find what you want!
Search Lebanon Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC