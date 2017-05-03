breaking Lebanon detective deemed jus...

breaking Lebanon detective deemed justified in shooting suspect

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: Lebanon Democrat

Wilson County District Attorney Tommy Thompson released results of an investigation and his ruling that a Lebanon detective was justified in shooting a vehicle theft suspect in March, following a high-speed chase on Interstate 40. "The result is obvious that this shooting is justified as necessary under the totality of the circumstances of the case," said Thompson and Assistant District Attorney Jason Lawson in a joint statement released Wednesday. "The officer acted legally, appropriately and as he had been trained to do under the circumstances.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Lebanon Democrat.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Lebanon Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Terry Bell aka BUBBA 8 hr Hes a liar 2
I miss u 14 hr SoSad 1
Anyone know Cole Goodall? 16 hr Cole Goodall 8
lacey reynolds 16 hr She is a horrible... 1
James Michael Meese Wed Hey 2
DAVID MCKINLEY, Officer & MITCHELL MCDANNALD, P... (Jul '16) Wed Aryan for life 10
You & Your Property Are At Risk! Wed MagnaCarta61 1
See all Lebanon Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Lebanon Forum Now

Lebanon Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Lebanon Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. China
  3. Syria
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Iran
  1. Mexico
  2. Health Care
  3. Gunman
  4. Egypt
  5. South Korea
 

Lebanon, TN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,017 • Total comments across all topics: 280,781,447

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC