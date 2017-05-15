There are on the Lebanon Democrat story from Monday, titled breaking Illegal alien sentenced to 50 years in prison for child pornography. In it, Lebanon Democrat reports that:

An illegal immigrant who formerly lived in Lebanon was sentenced Friday by United States District County Judge Waverly Crenshaw to 50 years in prison for child pornography charges. Edwin Velasquez Curuchiche, 40, of Guatamala, was convicted of two counts of production of child pornography, according to Jack Smith, acting United States Attorney for the Middle District of Tennessee.

