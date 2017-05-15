breaking Illegal alien sentenced to 5...

breaking Illegal alien sentenced to 50 years in prison for child pornography

There are 3 comments on the Lebanon Democrat story from Monday, titled breaking Illegal alien sentenced to 50 years in prison for child pornography. In it, Lebanon Democrat reports that:

An illegal immigrant who formerly lived in Lebanon was sentenced Friday by United States District County Judge Waverly Crenshaw to 50 years in prison for child pornography charges. Edwin Velasquez Curuchiche, 40, of Guatamala, was convicted of two counts of production of child pornography, according to Jack Smith, acting United States Attorney for the Middle District of Tennessee.

tomin cali

Since: Aug 11

12,906

Location hidden
#1 Monday
50 years? why not just execute him? he deserves it.
spytheweb

Since: Apr 10

10,726

Las Vegas, NV

#2 23 hrs ago
Lebanon? Those Spanish speakers from south of the border love sex with young children..
o see the light

El Paso, TX

#3 7 hrs ago
Good
Lebanon, TN

