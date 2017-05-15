breaking Illegal alien sentenced to 50 years in prison for child pornography
There are 3 comments on the Lebanon Democrat story from Monday, titled breaking Illegal alien sentenced to 50 years in prison for child pornography. In it, Lebanon Democrat reports that:
An illegal immigrant who formerly lived in Lebanon was sentenced Friday by United States District County Judge Waverly Crenshaw to 50 years in prison for child pornography charges. Edwin Velasquez Curuchiche, 40, of Guatamala, was convicted of two counts of production of child pornography, according to Jack Smith, acting United States Attorney for the Middle District of Tennessee.
Since: Aug 11
12,906
Location hidden
#1 Monday
50 years? why not just execute him? he deserves it.
Since: Apr 10
10,726
#2 23 hrs ago
Lebanon? Those Spanish speakers from south of the border love sex with young children..
#3 7 hrs ago
Good
